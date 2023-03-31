BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Women’s Basketball team is playing Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31 in the Final Four. In the lead-up to the game, fans came out to show their support for the team when they left Baton Rouge.

Someone else is giving the Tigers some love and that is Lil Wayne. The rapper from New Orleans lent his voice to a hype video for the LSU Women’s Basketball team. The one-minute and fifteen-second video showcases Kim Mulkey and her Final Four team.

Click here to watch the video and get hyped for the Tigers’ first appearance in the Final Four since 2008.

The game is happening in Dallas and everything else you need to know about the game can be found here.

The Tigers come into this game with a record of 32-2 while the Hokies are 31-4.