Friends and family asking for prayers as LSU superfan goes into surgery

UPDATE: (WVLA) – (2/26/20) Colton is receiving some love from the LSU community.

Friends and family are still asking for prayers as Colton goes into surgery on Wednesday to replace a port.

UPDATE: (WVLA) – (2/25/20) We have some good news on this Tuesday morning.

LSU superfan Colton Moore is doing better, but not without some struggles along the way.

Colton had two extra breathing treatments overnight and required more oxygen.

UPDATE: (2/26/20) If you want to fill up Colton’s room with the purple and gold, you can do so by sending balloons to Children’s of Alabama.

You can call (205)-638-9100, purchase balloons through the gift shop and have them sent to Colton Moore’s room.

The necessary information can be found below:

ATTN: 10Q 1013

Colton Moore Childrens of Alabama

1601 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233

ORIGINAL:

(WVLA) – Remember 9-year-old LSU superfan Colton Moore?

Colton was able to spend the day with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the team earlier this year.

Well, friends and family are asking everyone for prayers as Colton spends time in the hospital.

Of course when Colton arrived in the hospital room the first thing he asked for was LSU on the television.

Family and friends are waiting for an update on test results and are hoping for positive results in the near future.