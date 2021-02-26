Four HR power Tigers to win over Youngstown St

Baton Rouge – No. 11 LSU is powered to a 6-2 victory over Youngstown State with six shutout innings pitched by Jaden Hill and four homeruns, Friday evening at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU’s Jaden Hill (2-0) earned the third victory of his career on Friday. Hill pitched six scoreless innings for the Tigers, his longest career outing, and allowed just one hit. The junior struck out four for the day, including two in the second inning. The LSU pitching staff allowed just two runs on six hits in nine innings.

LSU opened the first inning with a single up the middle by freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan to get on base. Then, Cade Beloso homered to right field to score Morgan and give LSU a 2-0 lead.

(Via LSU Athletics)