MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 27, 2023, officials of the LSU football program announced that former Neville High School football player, Will Campbell, will wear the number 7 jersey for the 2023 football season. Campbell was awarded the jersey by Head Coach Brian Kelly during practice.

In the past, LSU players such as Patrick Peterson, Leonard Fournette, Tyrann Mathieu, and Jamar Chase wore the jersey number. Campbell was named the 2022 LSU Offensive Lineman of the Year, 2022 Freshman All-SEC, 2022 Second Team All-SEC, 2022 First Team Freshman All-America, and 2022 Freshman All-America after his impressive freshman season. During the 2022 season, he appeared and started in 13 games for the Tigers.