Former LSU Tiger first player in modern MLB to win Batting Title in each league

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to game four of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees secured the Major League batting title on Sunday, becoming the first player in modern MLB history (since 1900) to win a batting title in each league.

LeMahieu is the first Yankee to lead the entire MLB in hitting since Mickey Mantle in 1956, and the first Yankee to lead the American League since Bernie Williams in 1998.

LeMahieu, who won the MLB batting title in 2016 while playing for the Colorado Rockies, batted .364 (71-for-195) this season with 10 homers and 27 RBI to help New York reach the playoffs. The Yankees open an AL Wild Card Series Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians.

A native of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., who played at LSU from 2008-09, LeMahieu a three-time MLB All-Star, a three-time Gold Glove recipient and a 2019 Silver Slugger award winner.

LeMahieu hit .344 during his LSU career with 24 doubles, five triples, 11 homers and 87 RBI. He was named to the 2009 College World Series All-Tournament team, batting .444 during the Tigers’ drive to the national championship.