Former LSU star Justin Jefferson announces inaugural youth camp

GAINESVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 06: Justin Jefferson attempts a reception against CJ Henderson #5 of the Florida Gators during the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, LA – Former LSU National Champion and Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson has announced the date and location of his inaugural youth football ProCamp.

The Justin Jefferson Football ProCamp will be held on June 2nd at Parkview Baptist School in Baton Rouge. Participants will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the star wide receiver. Each camper will receive a limited-edition camp t-shirt, a souvenir autograph, and a team photo with Justin.

Jefferson will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.

The event will follow all CDC, state, and local guidelines as it relates to social distancing and the health and safety of all participants in a strict manner.

Registration and more information is available at JustinJeffersonCamp.com.

