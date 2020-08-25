Former LSU star Delpit out for rookie season

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit ruptured his right Achilles tendon and is out for the season. The team also announced Delpit will need surgery.

It’s another blow to Cleveland’s defense and first-year coach Kevin Stefanski.

Delpit is the third Browns defensive starter to sustain a significant injury in the past week. Linebacker Mack Wilson hyperextended his left knee while breaking up a pass, and nickel back Kevin Johnson lacerated his liver when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him.

The Browns selected Delpit in the second round out of LSU.

(Story via The Associated Press)