Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow can ‘sting like a bee’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Meet Joe Burrow, in insect form.

This story involves the former LSU quarterback, a wasp and the LSU AgCenter.

A new species of wasp is named after Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

The wasp in this picture is named Orientocardiochiles joeburrowi.

LSU AgCenter assistant professor Nathan Lord along with some colleagues picked the name for the new wasp species.

If you would like to learn more about this new species of wasp, click here.