Former LSU OF Deichmann gets ‘call up’ to Major Leagues

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann was called up Thursday night to the Major League roster of the Chicago Cubs. He is in the starting lineup for Friday’s game versus the Chicago White Sox in Wrigley Field, batting fifth and playing right field.

Deichmann, a product of Metairie, La., played at LSU from 2015-17, earning first-team All-America honors in 2017 after hitting .308 with team highs of 19 homers and 73 RBI. He helped lead LSU to the SEC regular-season championship, the SEC Tournament title and the College World Series Finals.

He was a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a business administration major, and he was voted the MVP of the 2016 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

Deichmann is the 21st LSU player coached by former coach Paul Mainieri to reach the big leagues. He began his professional career in the Oakland organization after he was selected by the Athletics in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Deichmann increased his stock dramatically by returning to LSU for his junior season after he was selected in the 26th round in 2016 by Minnesota as a draft-eligible sophomore.

LSU has had at least one former player make his MLB debut in 28 of the past 31 seasons. The Tigers have produced a total of 79 Major Leaguers during their illustrious baseball history.

