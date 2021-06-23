Five Tigers Named to ABCA All-South Region Teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – Five LSU baseball players have received All-South Region recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Junior pitcher Landon Marceaux , freshman rightfielder Dylan Crews and freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan were named to the first team, while junior leftfielder Gavin Dugas and sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty earned second-team honors.

Marceaux, a right-hander from Destrehan, La., was 7-7 on the year with a 2.54 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. A Second-Team All-America and Second-Team All-SEC selection, he is No. 4 in the league in innings pitched, No. 5 in ERA and No. 7 in strikeouts.

He helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning a relief win on two days’ rest in the championship game versus Oregon after firing 101 pitches in a starting assignment against Gonzaga.

Crews was named last week as the National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game. The product of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 (89-for-246) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He has also received Second-Team All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

He is No. 1 in the SEC this season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in base hits, No. 3 in runs scored, No. 3 in doubles, No. 4 in on-base percentage (.453) and No. 5 in home runs.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) on the year with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He was voted First-Team Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.

Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. He is No. 5 in the SEC in batting average, No. 3 in doubles, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).

Dugas, native of Houma, La., currently leads the SEC in RBI with 66, and he is No. 3 in the league in home runs (19), No. 6 in total bases (141) and No. 6 in slugging percentage (.663). The 2021 SEC statistical rankings will be final once Mississippi State and Vanderbilt complete their seasons in the College World Series.

Dugas batted .295 (65-for-220) on the year 13 doubles, three triples and 54 runs scored. He was voted the Most Valuable Player of the NCAA Eugene Regional, hitting .438 (7-for-16) with one double, two triples, three home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored. He was 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in the regional title game win over Oregon on June 7.

Dugas was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on May 17 after leading LSU to an SEC series victory over Alabama. In the Tigers’ series win over the Tide, Dugas hit .364 (4-for-11) with one double, two homers, five RBI, four runs, one stolen base and a .429 on-base percentage.

He launched a grand slam at Ole Miss on April 23 in the top of the ninth inning in LSU’s 7-2 win – the blast expanded LSU’s lead at the time from 2-1 to 6-1. The grand slam was the second of the season for Dugas, who also hit one on February 22 in a victory over Louisiana Tech.

Doughty, a product of Denham Springs, La., batted .308 (70-for-227) this season with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, 55 RBI and 41 runs scored. He was 5-for-18 in the NCAA Eugene Regional with two doubles, one RBI and four runs , including 3-for-4 in the regional championship game win over Oregon with two doubles and two runs scored.

Doughty led LSU to a crucial series win at Texas A&M May 20-22, batting .333 (5-for-15) with one double, one homer, six RBI and three runs scored. In the Tigers’ Game 2 win over the Aggies, Doughty doubled, homered and collected five RBI. His two-out, three-run homer in the fifth inning erased a 6-3 deficit and the game remained tied at 6-6 until the top of the 13th, when Doughty’s two-run double highlighted a six-run outburst in the 12-6 LSU victory that clinched a berth in the SEC Tournament.

He was named National and SEC Player of the Week on March 15, as he collected five home runs, six runs scored and 12 RBI in leading LSU to five wins in five games versus Texas Southern, New Orleans and UT San Antonio.

