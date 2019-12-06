Down to his tattoo! This LSU fan drives 800 miles to shop for his Tigers

Geaux Nation

by: WILD BILL WOOD

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Jim Causey is an LSU grad.

And an LSU superfan.

He loves his tigers.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Jim Causey drives from his home 800 miles away in Illinois.

He lives not far from Champaign, Illinois where he’s a corn farmer.

He makes the trip twice a year to Louisiana.

It’s his pilgrimage.

He makes the trip to shop for LSU stuff for himself and his family.

Wild Bill bumped into Jim Causey on a shop-til-he-drops extravaganza at the Black & Gold – Purple & Gold Sports Shop at 2106 Veterans Boulevard in Metairie, Louisiana.

