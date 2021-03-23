Coach O: “Daronte (Jones) was the fourth or fifth choice, but so was I; who cares”

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron opened up about some of his past mistakes with last year’s team.

“I hired some coaches (in the past staff) that I didn’t even interview,” Orgeron told reporters Tuesday night. “I’m never doing that again!”

LSU has three new coordinators on staff: offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas.

With some of those changes, Orgeron says he’s already starting to see a difference. Coach O likes the new route concepts, running game & overall look from a new/old-look spread offense that more resembles what LSU ran in 2019.

The head coach also says he’s going to be more hands-on with this year’s defense, as opposed to last year’s: “if I don’t see something I like, we’re not doing it.”

