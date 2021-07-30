Chapman, Canada Advance to Olympic Semifinals

SAPPORO, JAPAN – JULY 21: Allysha Chapman #2 of Team Canada passes the ball during the Women’s First Round Group E match between Japan and Canada during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on July 21, 2021 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La. – Allysha Chapman started on the backline for the Canadian Soccer Team on Friday morning in the Olympic quarterfinals against Brazil. She helped Canada to a 0-0 draw and the Canadians advanced on penalty kicks by an advantage of 4-3.

Chapman played 109 minutes in the match as Canada only allowed four shots on goal during the contest. Chapman was subbed out in the second extra time period in the 109th minute.

Canada advanced via penalties and will now be guaranteed a shot to play for a medal. Canada will take on Team USA in the semifinals on Monday morning (August 2) at 3 a.m. CT.

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)