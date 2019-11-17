Burrow sets LSU single-season passing record

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (11/17/19) During Saturday night’s game against Ole Miss, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow overtook Rohan Davey for the single-season passing record (previously set in 2001 with 3,347 yards).

Burrow now has 3,354 passing yards on the season, with two full regular season games remaining.

THAT IS YOUR LSU SINGLE SEASON PASSING RECORD!



Joe Burrow takes over 1st place



He now has 3,354#LSU pic.twitter.com/Y27s1hgEOS — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) November 17, 2019

Joe Burrow ties JaMarcus Russell for 2nd on the LSU career passing TD list



Tommy Hodson – 69

Joe Burrow – 52

JaMarcus Russell – 52 pic.twitter.com/oYyhUemK9S — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) November 17, 2019

That's 15.



And Joe Burrow has sole possession of the most completions in a row ever in #LSU history https://t.co/UU7Z30xbnB — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) November 17, 2019

The record was set with a pass to Ja’Marr Chase for 18 yards. The next play resulted in a touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-0.

Tune in to your Geaux Nation Sports at 10pm on NBC Local 33 for more from the LSU vs Ole Miss game.

