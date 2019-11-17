Burrow sets LSU single-season passing record

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (11/17/19) During Saturday night’s game against Ole Miss, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow overtook Rohan Davey for the single-season passing record (previously set in 2001 with 3,347 yards).
Burrow now has 3,354 passing yards on the season, with two full regular season games remaining.
The record was set with a pass to Ja’Marr Chase for 18 yards. The next play resulted in a touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-0.
Tune in to your Geaux Nation Sports at 10pm on NBC Local 33 for more from the LSU vs Ole Miss game.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.