BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Spring practices are underway for Brian Kelly and LSU Football — the beginning of what the Tigers hope will build off last season’s 10-4 record.

The Tigers are coming off Kelly’s debut season with LSU which included an SEC Western Division title and a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

LSU will have 15 practices in March and April, ending with a final spring workout on April 22 at Tiger Stadium. Thursday and Friday’s practices will be all for LSU until players return to campus following Spring Break.

Kelly spoke on the outcomes of the first practice along with expectations for the season at a press conference Thursday.

“There’s no scoreboard out in spring practice,” said Kelly following practice at the team’s training facility located along Skip Bertman Drive in Baton Rouge. “You know, there’s no winners. There’s no losers.

“What it’s really about is the total development of the individual and then understanding that you need more than just talent alone to win a national championship,” he continued. “So, making sure that they clearly understand what this next five, six weeks [are] about.”

LSU opens the season on Sept. 3 against Florida State in Orlando, Fla.

The Tigers lost to the Seminoles in the Caesars Superdome last season during Kelly’s debut.

LSU’s first home game of the year will be on Sept. 9 when they host Grambling State.

Spring Practice Schedule

2023 LSU Spring Football Practice Dates

March – 9, 10, 21, 23, 25, 30

April – 1, 4, 6, 11, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22

Other Dates

Pro Day: March 29

Coaches Clinic: April 13-15