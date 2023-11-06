BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly sent a clear message to his team during his weekly press conference after the 42-28 loss at Alabama last week — this loss can’t affect the program moving forward.

“If we want to be elite, we need to be consistent,” Kelly said on Monday. “If you want to start to close the gap to being elite, then back-to-back 10-win seasons starts to do that.”

LSU will have to heed his advice if they want to avoid a letdown this weekend. The Tigers take on an old SEC rival at home on Saturday night, the Florida Gators.

In years past, an emotional loss to Alabama resulted in a subpar performance in the following week.

For Kelly’s full message to his team and why they should stay motivated in the coming weeks, click the video provided.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium against the Gators.