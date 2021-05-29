Barber Earns PING All-Region Honors

Baton Rouge, La. – Garrett Barber of the LSU men’s golf team was named to the Division I PING Southeast All-Region team on Saturday morning, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced.

Barber just capped off his junior season with a career low scoring average of 71.19 strokes per round; it’s his second straight season leading LSU in scoring average. The 71.19 average is the fourth lowest in LSU single season history behind Sam Burns (70.05), Luis Gagne (71.16) and Brandon Pierce (71.16).

A Stuart, Fla., native, Barber went even par or better in 14 of his 26 rounds played this year, and he added in 25 counting scores towards LSU’s team score in 26 tries. His career scoring average tabulates out to 72.05 in 73 career rounds, and that average currently ranks as the third best average in LSU school history.

Barber amassed 95 birdies this season, a career high, and has a total of 264 in his LSU career. A full list of the all-region honorees can be viewed at collegiategolf.com.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)