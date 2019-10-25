Alcohol sales skyrocket at College sports games

BATON ROUGE, La. (10/25/19) According to sources at LSU, on the first game day following their decision to sell alcohol in the stadium school officials claim overwhelming success with concession sales.

With a total of 54,794 beers sold, LSU claims a profit of over $400,000 dollars while Ole Miss claims a total of 15,400 beers sold at $128,000 profit.

The SEC chancellors and school presidents voted back in May to allow league members the option of selling beer and wine during sporting events.

