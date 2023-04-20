BATON ROUGE- Kim Mulkey and her Lady Tigers brought home LSU’s first ever basketball national championship. Coach Mulkey credits her coaching staff, especially Bob Starkey, for putting the program in a position to win a national title in just year two of her tenure.

There was a special moment shared between coaches after LSU’s Elite Eight win when Coach Mulkey made sure Coach Starkey had a piece of the net. He explained why he didn’t climb the latter in Greenville, South Carolina.

“I don’t cut nets down unless it’s for the championship,” said Starkey who has been a part of all 5 of LSU’s Final Four appearances.

“I loved that,” said Mulkey. “But I made sure he had a piece of that Final Four net because he took this program to a Final Four as an interim.”

