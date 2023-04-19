BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s basketball had never won an NCAA Tournament Final Four game until 2023. It took a Louisiana legend and Naismith Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey to get them to the title game and they broke records along the way. Including the most points scored in a national championship game with 102.

In just year two, under Coach Mulkey, the Lady Tigers brought home their first ever National Championship. The Tickfaw native remains undefeated in the national title game, a perfect 4-0.

She accomplished exactly what she promised Tiger fans back in April of 2021 and that’s hang a national championship banner in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

I sat down with Coach Mulkey and asked her if this championship means more because she did it for her home state.

“The one that means the most to me is when I look across at fans who are experiencing it for the first time ever,” said Coach Mulkey. “When I look in that locker room and see players and coaches, this is the first time ever for them. And we had many of those moments at Baylor and to come back to a state that knows me.”

For more on LSU’s magical run, click the video provided.