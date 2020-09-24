6 LSU opens title defense vs Mike Leach, Mississippi State

No. 6 LSU opens its national title defense against Mississippi State and new Bulldogs coach Mike Leach.
The Tigers seek to justify the top 10 ranking they received despite seeing 14 players taken in the 2020 NFL draft.
The game marks the debut Myles Brennan as LSU starting QB following the departure to the NFL of 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
Mississippi State aims to launch the Leach era with a statement victory in Tiger Stadium. The Bulldogs have won just twice in Baton Rouge since 1991.
The last victory came in 2014 with Dak Prescott at quarterback.
