2021 SEC Baseball awards announced

HOOVER, Ala. (May 24, 2021)—–The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced its 2021 Baseball Awards and All-SEC Teams, recognizing standout performances from this season. The 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament will be played Tuesday through Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen was named the SEC Player of the Year, Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps is the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter is the SEC Newcomer of the Year, Vanderbilt’s Enrique Bradfield Jr., is the SEC Freshman of the Year, Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn is the SEC Coach of the Year and Ole Miss’ Tim Elko is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Allen leads the SEC in batting average (.387), and he is among the league leaders in slugging (.618), on-base percentage (.460), runs scored (54) and hits (79). Allen has had 16 SEC games with multiple hits, including seven with three hits or more.

Kopps is 10-0 with a nation-best 0.75 ERA in 60.1 innings of work this season. He has struck out 97 batters while allowing only five runs on the year.

Leiter is ranked fifth in the SEC with a 2.12 ERA. He leads the league in holding opposing hitters to a .128 average and ranks second in strikeouts with 127.

Bradfield is fourth in the league in hitting (.366) and second in on-base percentage (.478). He is the SEC leader in stolen bases (42) and is also among the leaders in runs scored and walks.

Van Horn, in his 19th season as Arkansas’ head coach, was voted SEC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. He led the Commodores to the SEC championship and 22 conference wins in the regular season. Arkansas has been ranked No. 1 for much of the season.

Stallings holds a 3.48 grade point average in exercise science. He is a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representative and is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Stallings is batting .328 this season with 11 home runs and 40 RBI.

2021 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

First Team All-SEC

C: Sam Praytor, Alabama

1B: Will Frizzell, Texas A&M

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jake Rucker, Tennessee

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss*

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt*

RP: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Second Team All-SEC Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Peyton Wilson, Alabama

3B: Justin Bench, Ole Miss

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

DH/UT: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Landon Marceaux, LSU

SP: Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas

RP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Freshman All-SEC Team

Tre’ Morgan, LSU

Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

Dylan Crews, LSU

Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

TJ McCants, Ole Miss

Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

Will Sanders, South Carolina

Jordan Thompson, LSU

Jaden Woods, Georgia

Corey Collins, Georgia

Jack Bulger, Vanderbilt*

Sterlin Thompson, Florida*

Newcomer All-SEC Team

Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Robert Moore, Arkansas

Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

Zane Denton, Alabama

Will Bednar, Mississippi State

Hunter Barco, Florida

Peyton Wilson, Alabama

Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

Carter Young, Vanderbilt

Nathan Hickey, Florida

Peyton Pallette, Arkansas

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Zane Denton, Alabama

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn*

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee*

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

P: Tyler Ras, Alabama*

P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas*

*Tie (Ties are not broken)