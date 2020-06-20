Who will start at center for the Saints in 2020?

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Saints are in a similar position as they were a year ago, looking to name a starting center. The Black and Gold were hopeful to see both Cesar Ruiz and Erik McCoy at guard and center by now in minicamp’s or OTA’s, but the pandemic has prevented that.

“We see value in Cesar as an interior player. We recognize that he was a heck of a center the last couple years at Michigan, and we recognize his value in that area, and I think its between Sean’s direction, and as we see this thing taking shape, the ability to make a move with Erik and slide Ces, and/or go the other direction with it,” says New Orleans Saints offensive line coach Dan Roushar.

Roushar went onto describe the two, saying Ruiz has great recall and that McCoy is selfless and willing to do anything for the team.

As a rookie, McCoy started all 17 games at center for the Saints last season.

