‘When you send for us you better be ready’ NOLA mayor accepts Dallas mayor’s wager on Saints, Cowboys game

(KLFY) — Following the Saints upset win in Seattle, the Who Dat Nation is now pumped and eagerly awaiting next weekend’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

At 7:20 p.m. Sunday September 29, the New Orleans Saints will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Superdome.

And now the mayors of each city have entered into an agreement to spice things up even further, and already confident their team will emerge victorious.

The wager came moments after the Saints beat the Seahawks, in a CBS doubleheader, 33-27 in its 1st win without Drew Brees since 2005.

If the Cowboys win, Mayor Eric Johnson wants turtle soup, jambalaya, beignets and shrimp etouffee from New Orleans.