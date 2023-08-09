METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Wednesday marked the 12th practice at New Orleans Saints training camp with the team preparing for the preseason opener Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff is set for noon at the Caesars Superdome.

Topics of conversation after practice Wednesday included the heat, potentially moving training camp out of Metairie, and the Saints’ much-improved defensive front.

When asked about a potential training camp move and the impact heat has had on that decision, head coach Dennis Allen says, “I don’t think the heat is really the big factor. We’ve got an indoor facility that we can work out in. You know, I think there’s the potential for us to be doing some renovations on the facility. So, nothing has been determined. Nothing is set in stone but, yeah, it’s something that we might consider.”

The Saints have held camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia and at Millsaps College under head coach Sean Payton.

The heat has forced the team to cancel Thursday’s open practice, citing fan safety.

The New Orleans Saints will still practice Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday’s preseason game.

