METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Tuesday’s afternoon practice gave the Saints and local media a first look at newly-signed running back Darrel Williams, who signed his contract on Monday.

Williams attended John Ehret High School in Marrero, Louisiana, before playing college football for the LSU Tigers.

Williams was drafted by the Chiefs in 2018 and played in Kansas City until 2021 when he then signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2022 season.

While Williams did not speak after practice, Dennis Allen, Marshon Lattimore, A.T. Perry, Blake Grupe, newly-signed linebacker Jaylon Smith, and linebacker Ryan Connelly did speak.

