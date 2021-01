CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Allen Robinson II #12 of the Chicago Bears makes a touchdown pass reception in front of Marcus Williams #43 of the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Peter King explains how the Bears can pull off a shocking upset of the Saints on Wild Card Weekend by leaning on David Montgomery.

