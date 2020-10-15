Coronavirus Information

Sanders believes ‘sky is the limit’ for Saints after bye week

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – While there are still glaring concerns with this Saints team, they are certainly a lot of positives to draw from as New Orleans wraps up the first quarter of the 2020 season.

Starting with special teams, Wil Lutz has been clutch for the Saints 9-for-9 on field goals and has yet to miss an extra point.

Offensively, the chemistry is finally there between Drew Brees and Emmanuel Sanders, Alvin Kamara is back to doing Alvin Kamara things and barring a setback, Michael Thomas will return to the playing field after the bye week.

