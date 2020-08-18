Sanders adapting to nuances of Saints offense

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Saints head coach Sean Payton said it’s still too early to get excited about the offense even with guys like Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Jared cook returning.

Payton did note that Emmanuel Sanders is adapting well to the intricacies of this offense and looked like a veteran during the Saints first practice in pads.

“He’s a smart player,” said Payton when asked about Sanders. “Certainly (he) played a number of years in this league, 11 years. He’s a guy that transitions well. I think he’s a good route runner. He’s very elusive and I think slowly but surely he’s picking up the terminology and some of the nuances relative to what he’s doing.”

For more on the story, click the video provided.