Saints’ Taysom Hill focused on becoming the best QB he can be

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Taysom Hill has become more commonly known as the Saints “Swiss Army knife” than he has as a backup quarterback, but his offseason preparations haven’t changed.

“I’ll tell you my focus is really on becoming as good of a quarterback as I can,” said Hill. “I’d say through my workouts and stuff I made sure that I try to implement enough strength training, conditioning to make sure that I’m I can do all the things that I’m asked to do.”

Without preseason games, Hill is at an even greater disadvantage because that’s where he gets most of his live reps at quarterback.

For more on the story, click the video provided.