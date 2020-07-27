Saints sign four draft picks as rookies report for camp

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, a New Orleans Saints helmet rests on the playing field before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. An Associated Press review of public tax documents found that the Bensons’ foundation has given at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years, including gifts to schools, universities, charities and individual parishes. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints signed their four 2020 draft picks to four-year contracts on Monday, the day rookie were scheduled to report for training camp, general manager Mickey Loomis said.

New Orleans’ most recent draft class is headlined by first-round pick Cesar Ruiz, a center out of Michigan who was selected 24th overall and is expected to compete for a starting role this season at either center or right guard.

The Saints also drafted Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman in the third round, along with Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Saints’ decision not to hold a formal offseason program — virtual or otherwise — the four draft choices were not expected to sign their contracts until they reported for camp.

Veteran players are expected to report for coronavirus testing on Tuesday. Players will undergo a multiple tests and several days in isolation before practices are slated to start on Aug. 3.

