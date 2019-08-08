Saints join NFL in opposing ‘no-call’ lawsuit

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints’ Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. A Louisiana judge has ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January’s NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about an infamous “no-call” that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints in January’s NFC title game, an attorney said Monday, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for the New Orleans Saints have joined NFL lawyers in opposing a fan’s lawsuit over the failure to call a crucial penalty during a playoff game.

The failure to call a roughness or pass interference call on a Los Angeles Rams cornerback helped the Rams defeat the Saints in the NFC title game and move on to the Super Bowl.

In a Wednesday night filing with Louisiana’s Supreme Court, the Saints say allowing the lawsuit to proceed would “open the door to countless legal claims” that would overburden courts, the league and the teams.

The NFL late Wednesday asked the high court to halt proceedings in the lawsuit. A lower court judge has allowed the suit to proceed and ordered that Commissioner Roger Goodell submit to questions in September.

