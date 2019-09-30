Saints hold off Cowboys for the win

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates his fumble recovery with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four fields goals from Will Lutz was enough for the New Orleans Saints to defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football 12-10.

The Saints now move to 3-1 on the season and the Cowboys fall to 3-1. Both teams are leading their respective divisions.

The Cowboys defense prevented the Saints from reaching the end zone, but the field goals were enough.

Next up for both teams, the Cowboys hosts the Green Bay Packers and the Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.