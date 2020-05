New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer, Michael Lewis, knows how to prepare for an NFL season without the proper means, much like athletes are facing during this pandemic.

“When I was working my way up to get to the NFL, I didn’t have a personal trainer. I didn’t have anything. I worked out on my own, so I put in the work by myself, so you know you have to do that sometimes,” says Lewis.

