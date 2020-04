New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis spoke with the media today via zoom conference call.

Loomis addressed all things in regards to the 2020 NFL draft and how that will look different this year as they draft players virtually or over the phone.

The last time the Saints drafted a quarterback was in 2015, selecting Garret Grayson in the 3rd round.

Loomis was asked about the team’s quarterback philosophy and how they approach that topic in the draft. His answer is in the video attached.