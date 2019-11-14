SAINTS FANS: New ‘Who Dat Vodka’ launches next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Who Dat Spirits is excited announce the launch of its new signature “Who Dat Vodka” with its official launch party at Gris-Gris on Wednesday, November 20th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

At the launch party, fans will get a chance to taste the new vodka, which will be available at Gris-Gris, Rouses, and additional retailers.

In addition to serving up specialty cocktails, Who Dat Golden Ale from Urban South Brewery, delicious cuisine from Gris-Gris, there will be live music by Treme Brass Band, Superfans, and Who Dat giveaways.

The label on the “Who Dat Vodka” bottle is very unique. It incorporates several New Orleans “characters.”



For ticket information for the “Who Dat Vodka” Launch party, click HERE.

