Saints Cesar Ruiz not drafted to be a backup

After the New Orleans Saints selected Cesar Ruiz 24th overall in the 2020 NFL draft, head coach Sean Payton said, “we weren’t drafting someone that high to be a backup.”

Ruiz, a native of Camden, New Jersey, played at Michigan where he would start on the offensive line as a guard and then at center.

He excelled in pass protection, play calling and didn’t commit a single holding penalty in his three years at the collegiate level.

