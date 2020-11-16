REPORT: Saints QB Drew Brees suffers rib fractures and collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD)- According to Ed Werder with ESPN, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is suffering from multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung after Sunday afternoon’s game against the 49ers.
