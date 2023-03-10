METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — According to a ESPN’s NFL reporter Dianna Russini, sources claim the New Orleans Saints have offered quarterback Jameis Winston a restructured deal to remain with the team.

This comes less than a week after the Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year deal worth $150 million — with $100 million guaranteed.

Winston, who has one year remaining on a two-year deal, has until Wednesday to accept the offer or he will be released. His existing contract counts $15.2 million against 2023 salary cap. If released now, the Saints would save $4.4 million.

Andy Dalton, who started 14 games last season following Winston being sidelined with a back injury, is an unrestricted free agent.