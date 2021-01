NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – What should have a been a career ending injury back in 2006 for quarterback Drew Brees, turned into fourteen more seasons in the NFL, a Super Bowl victory and passing records shattered. All of this was achieved with the help of longtime throwing coach Tom House.

Saints insider Brooke Kirchhofer sat down with the founder of Mustard, Tom House, to find out where Brees is at physically after his 20th NFL season.

For more on the story, click the video provided.