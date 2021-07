MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) -- The Monroe police department have announced that officer Ezzard O. Burton, II has been arrested for the misappropriation of funds from the Monroe Police Department's OK Youth Mentoring Program account.

Per the release, the arrest comes as the result of an investigation into the transferral of $1160.95 total from the OK Program's account into a personal account through ATM and Cash App withdrawals between February and April of 2020 when there were no OK Program events scheduled to spend the funds on due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.