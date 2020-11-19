Pelicans select Kira Lewis Jr as 13th pick of 2020 NBA Draft

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Nashville, Tenn. Lewis Jr. is a possible pick in the NBA Draft, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

With the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected guard Kira Lewis Jr. from the University of Alabama.

Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists in his sophomore season at Alabama. He was also named to the 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team and helped lead Team USA to the gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Men’s Basketball U-19 World Cup.

The Pelicans also have three picks in the second round (39th, 42nd, and 60th). Fans can stay updated with the team’s picks and additional coverage throughout the night on Pelicans Draft Central.

