NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – After exiting Sunday night’s game in the fourth quarter, Saints star wide out Michael Thomas has been listed on the injury report and did not practice to start the week.

Thomas is dealing with a high ankle injury.

We still don’t know the severity of that injury, but whether he is or is not available Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Saints are taking a ‘next man up’ approach.

