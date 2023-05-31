METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) – The main message from day four of the Saints OTAs was, “We’re in a race to improve.” Head coach, Dennis Allen and veteran linebacker, Demario Davis both mentioned that phrase in their press conferences.

Allen said, “I felt like we practiced like a team that’s been all for four days, so there’s a lot of things that we’ve got to get cleaned up. I think the ball was on the ground more today than it had been in the previous three practices. So, it had zero to do with effort. I think our guys were out here working hard.”

Davis said, “We have a long way to go. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and it begins right here.”

When it comes to the players, a total of 14 were not in attendance.

Rookie Offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri is still out with a calf injury and offensive tackle Trevor penning was working off to the side. Trevor Penning is expected to be participating in drills by the time training camp begins.

Demario Davis was the only new veteran back at practice.