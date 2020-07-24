New Orleans Saints cancel 2020 preseason games

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 and head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints talk prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, July 24th, the team will cancel all four preseason games, following talks between the NFL and NFLPA. The cancelled games give the organization time to prepare proper safety measures for the regular season.

The NFL will not give any instructions for stadium capacity or the number of fans permitted to games, allowing each team to make decisions based on local guidelines and restrictions and CDC recommendations. However, the NFL has required fans wear face coverings if they attend games.

The Saints continue to plan for the 2020 regular season home games at the Superdome, and the team is emphasizing fans heed the necessary precautions health officials recommend daily.

Regarding the two cancelled home preseason games, season ticket holders will have the choice between a refund or to apply those payments as credit towards next year’s season tickets. The Saints will follow up with season ticket holders with more information about regular season policies and available credit options, once they’re finalized. The 2020 training camp will still be closed to fans.