New Orleans: Brees breaks NFL all-time Touchdown Record

New Orleans, Louisiana (WVLA)(12/17/19)— New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the NFL all-time passing touchdown Record on Monday Night Football with his scoring strike to Josh Hill, his 540th of his professional career.

Brees started the game 20-of-21-passing against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half, and the Saints led 27-0 in the third quarter.

The 40-year old gunslinger passed New Orleans native Peyton Manning for the record (539), tying him earlier in the evening as well.

Brees is already the NFL all-time passing yardage leader.

