NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The Saints first regular season game is finally here. New Orleans hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon in a fanless Superdome.

Preparing for week one looks much different this year for NFL teams as they go through routine COVID-19 testing. Teams are also at a disadvantage to start the season due to the lack of minicamps, OTA’s and preseason games.

For my three keys to the game, click the video provided.