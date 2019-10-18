Alvin Kamara & Jared Cook out for the Saints vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out top running back Alvin Kamara and top receiving tight end Jared Cook for Sunday’s game in Chicago.

The Saints also have listed receiver Tre’Quan Smith as out for the fourth time in five weeks. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who has three sacks, will miss his third straight game with a neck injury despite practicing on a limited basis this week.

Kamara, hobbled by ankle and knee soreness, has 649 yards from scrimmage in six games, rushing 86 times for 373 yards and one TD and catching 33 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown.

Cook, who has an ankle injury, has 15 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning touchdown in last weekend’s 13-6 victory at Jacksonville.

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) catches a pass for a 4-yard touchdown in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Smith has not had a catch since Week 2, when he initially hurt his ankle during a loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. He has sat out three of the previous four games and his only appearance in the past month game at home two weeks ago against Tampa Bay. He played just briefly before leaving that game early.

The Saints will be playing their fifth straight game without record-setting quarterback Drew Brees, who has not practiced since having surgery to repair a Week 2 right thumb injury, which is expected to sideline him for about six games.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) stretches before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

