WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Your Weather Station will have full coverage from Baton Rouge as the Louisiana Tech baseball team looks to sweep the season series with No. 21 LSU from Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Steven Pappas will provide coverage on air, online, as well as on twitter (@StevenPappasTV) throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bulldogs will look to win back to back games against LSU for the first time and will search for their first win in Baton Rouge since May of 2019.