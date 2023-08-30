GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Women’s Volleyball team put on a show in their home opener against the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM). The Lady Tigers battled through five sets in which both teams tied things up at 15 in the fifth set. Grambling State would secure the final set point in a 17-15 victory Tuesday evening.

Grambling State University Women’s Volleyball team with former Lady Tiger Kayla Williams-Tracey (Photo by Dominique Williams)

According to GSUSports.com, The match results were as follows:

– Set 1: Grambling 25 – ULM 20

– Set 2: Grambling 16 – ULM 25

– Set 3: Grambling 25 – ULM 19

– Set 4: Grambling 21 – ULM 25

– Set 5: Grambling 17 – ULM 15

Grambling State University Women’s Volleyball Outside Hitter Nya Blaire (Photo by Dominique Williams)

Playmakers to Grambling’s victory included Zyonn Smith , who led the team with an impressive 12 kills, followed by Kai Williams with 11 kills, and Nya Blair with 9 kills.

Grambling State University Women’s Volleyball team (Photo by Dominique Williams)

After Tuesday’s win, Grambling State is now 1-3 in non-conference play of the regular season.

Next up Grambling State, the Lady Tigers will travel to Abilene, Texas as they compete in the Abilene Christian University Tournament. Friday, Sept 1st. GSU will face the University of North Dakota at 3:00 p.m. Then on Saturday, September 2nd Grambling will have a doubleheader against Providence College at 4:00 p.m. Then will wrap the tournament against the host Abilene Christian University at 7:00 p.m.